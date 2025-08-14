Farmers & Merchants Approves Additional $45 Mln To Existing Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMCB), Thursday announced an increase of $45 million to the existing share repurchase program along with an extension of the program through December 31, 2027.

The parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California added that the new update provides the opportunity to repurchase additional shares over the next two years and highlights its strong financial performance and capital position.

With this increased authorization, the total of the share repurchase program will now amount to $57.6 million.

Currently, FMCB is trading at $1,041 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.