Farmer Brothers Co. Bottom Line Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Farmer Brothers Co. (FARM) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $0.21 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $2.70 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $90.02 million from $89.45 million last year.

Farmer Brothers Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.21 Mln. vs. $2.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $90.02 Mln vs. $89.45 Mln last year.

