Faraday Future Loss Widens In Q3

(RTTNews) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFAI, FFAIW), on Friday, reported its net loss widened in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net loss widened to $222.19 million from $77.69 million in the prior year.

Loss from operations widened $206.81 million from $25.21 million in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $37 thousand from $9 thousand in the previous year.

On Thursday, Faraday Future closed trading, 5.43% higher at $0.0388 on the Nasdaq.

