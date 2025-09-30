Faraday Future Investigates Fire Involving FF 91 Beta Prototype At LA Headquarters

(RTTNews) - Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFAI), a California-based global intelligent electric mobility company, issued a statement regarding a recent fire incident at one of its satellite office buildings in Los Angeles.

The fire occurred on Sunday, September 28, in a building that is part of FF's U.S. headquarters. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and operations at the headquarters remain unaffected. The company believes the fire originated from an FF 91 show vehicle inside the building, which caused damage to some of the building's wall surfaces. Faraday Future is actively cooperating with relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.

According to the company's preliminary analysis, the overall structure of the vehicle remains intact. Key components such as the subframe, tires, wheels, battery pack, and cabin floor were largely undamaged. Importantly, FF has found no evidence suggesting that the battery pack of the FF 91 was responsible for the fire or any explosion. The company currently suspects the fire may have been caused by either an electrical short circuit in the showroom wiring or a loose connection in the vehicle's 12V low-voltage system.

The vehicle involved was a Beta unit—an early engineering prototype used for testing and display purposes. As such, its interior materials do not meet the flammability standards required for production vehicles. FF emphasized that this prototype differs significantly from the FF 91 production models.

Faraday Future stated that it will continue its investigation and analysis of the fire and, based on the findings, implement any necessary improvements and corrective actions to enhance its safety systems and minimize future risks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.