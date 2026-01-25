Markets

Fangzhou Projects 30% Revenue Growth In 2025

January 25, 2026 — 09:34 am EST

(RTTNews) - Fangzhou Inc. announced that it expects revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 to be in the range of approximately RMB3.50 billion to RMB3.55 billion, reflecting a growth of about 30.0% compared to RMB2.707 billion recorded in 2024.

The Group also anticipates a net profit of approximately RMB7 million to RMB10 million for the reporting period, marking a significant turnaround from the net loss before taxation of RMB854.9 million in the previous year.

