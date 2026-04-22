FANG vs. PR: Which Permian Basin Player Has the Upper Hand?

Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG and Permian Resources Corporation PR are prominent players in the Zacks Oil and Gas Exploration and Production – United States industry, both heavily focused on the resource-rich Permian Basin. Each company has accelerated growth in the prolific region through strategic M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) activity. Diamondback Energy has strengthened its position with major deals, including its merger with Endeavor Energy and the acquisition of Double Eagle IV assets, solidifying its scale in the region. Meanwhile, Permian Resources emphasizes disciplined expansion, targeting bolt-on acquisitions to enhance its Delaware Basin, a Permian sub-basin, footprint.

Given their overlapping operations, the two are natural rivals. With oil prices remaining volatile and investors prioritizing capital discipline and cash flow visibility, comparing their fundamentals is essential to determine which stock offers a stronger balance of growth, risk and returns.

The Case for Diamondback Energy Stock

Diamondback Energy’s primary strength is its scale, operational efficiency and dominant position in the Permian Basin, which translates into strong production and revenue generation. In 2025, the company delivered an average production of approximately 921 thousand barrels of oil-equivalent per day (BOE/d), highlighting its large and growing asset base. This scale directly supports robust financial performance, with full-year revenues of about $15 billion. High-margin production combined with efficient cost structures positions FANG among the lowest-cost operators in the basin, reinforcing its competitive advantage.

Diamondback Energy is well-positioned to capitalize on further consolidation in the Permian Basin. Its strong balance sheet and cash flow profile provide the financial flexibility to pursue acquisitions similar to its prior deals — Endeavor and Double Eagle — which have already expanded reserves to 3,618 million BOE. This growing inventory ensures long-term production visibility and supports sustained output levels, with 2026 guidance of 926-962 thousand BOE/D. As smaller operators face capital constraints, Diamondback Energy can continue to scale efficiently through inorganic growth.

Another key differentiator is Diamondback Energy’s ability to generate substantial cash flow and return capital to its shareholders. In 2025, the company generated $5.9 billion in adjusted free cash flow, enabling it to return $3.2 billion (54%) through dividends and share buybacks. This strong cash generation reflects disciplined capital allocation, supported by manageable capital expenditures of $3.5 billion. Additionally, consistent EBITDA generation demonstrates earnings resilience even amid commodity price volatility.

Finally, the company has meaningful upside from commodity price leverage and operational improvements. With significant exposure to oil prices, even moderate price increases can materially boost earnings. Combined with an ongoing focus on cost optimization and shareholder returns, these factors create a compelling pathway for sustained value creation and long-term growth.

The Case for Permian Resources Stock

Permian Resources demonstrates strong operational and asset-based fundamentals, anchored by its high-quality, large-scale position in the Permian Basin. The company controls approximately 480,000 net leasehold acres and over 105,000 net royalty acres, primarily concentrated in the highly productive Delaware Basin, enabling efficient development and economies of scale. This geographic concentration in one of the most prolific oil regions globally supports consistent production growth, with total output rising to 143.3 million BOE in 2025.

Another key strength lies in its substantial and growing reserve base. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Permian Resources reported total proved reserves of approximately 1,116 million BOE, reflecting successful drilling, extensions and acquisitions. Its balanced reserve mix, with 71% proved developed reserves, provides near-term cash flow stability.

Permian Resources is well-positioned to drive growth through continued consolidation and bolt-on acquisitions. The company generated an adjusted free cash flow of $1.6 billion in 2025 to provide financial flexibility to pursue small bolt-on acquisitions. These transactions not only expand inventory but also create operational synergies due to adjacency with existing assets. Its strategy of targeting high-return, long-life inventory through disciplined acquisitions offers significant runway for scalable growth.

Furthermore, the firm benefits from a deep inventory of undeveloped locations and a consistent drilling program. This provides long-term production visibility and the flexibility to optimize capital allocation based on market conditions. Coupled with its conservative financial policy, strong technical capabilities and focus on capital efficiency, Permian Resources is well-positioned to capitalize on favorable commodity cycles and technological advancements to enhance recovery rates and shareholder returns.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of FANG and PR have rallied 38.1% and 67.1%, respectively.



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Valuation Comparison

From a valuation perspective — in terms of Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio — Diamondback Energy is trading at a premium of 8.23X compared with Permian Resources’ 5.55X.



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EPS Estimates

According to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, FANG’s earnings are set to rise 25.2% in 2026.



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The same for PR’s 2026 EPS indicates a year-over-year increase of 23.1%.



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Summing Up

While both companies present compelling investment cases, Permian Resources emerges as the more attractive buy for investors seeking a balanced blend of growth, valuation and disciplined execution. Despite Diamondback Energy’s scale and strong cash generation, justifying its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), its premium valuation and reliance on large-scale acquisitions introduce higher integration risks and limit upside potential.

In contrast, Permian Resources offers a more compelling risk-reward profile, supported by its lower EV/EBITDA multiple, strong production growth and strategic focus on high-return bolt-on acquisitions, supporting its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its concentrated Delaware Basin footprint, deep inventory and conservative financial approach provide greater operational flexibility and sustainable long-term growth.

Combined with superior stock price performance and efficient capital allocation, Permian Resources stands out as the better-positioned company to deliver consistent shareholder value in a volatile commodity environment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.