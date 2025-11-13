FANG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $144.26, changing hands as low as $143.43 per share. Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FANG's low point in its 52 week range is $114 per share, with $186.0738 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $144.38. The FANG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

