The Famous 4% Retirement Rule May Not Work for You -- Unless You Do This

Key Points

The 4% rule is designed to make your retirement savings last at least 30 years.

One major flaw is that it's too restrictive.

Being flexible with the rule could help it serve you well.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

For decades, retirees have relied on the 4% rule as one of the simplest guidelines in retirement planning. And the concept is pretty simple.

In your first year of retirement, you withdraw 4% of your portfolio. After that, you adjust your withdrawals annually for inflation.

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That withdrawal rate has been tested against market and economic conditions over time. And if you stick to it, there's a good chance your retirement savings will last for at least 30 years.

But there's a problem. Many retirees treat the 4% rule as a rigid spending formula. And if you want the rule to work for you, it's important to be flexible.

The biggest flaw with the 4% rule

The 4% rule is designed to make managing a retirement nest egg simple. The problem is that a stock market decline, especially early on in retirement, could put your savings at risk if you stick to the 4% rule.

Imagine you retire with $1 million in your IRA. Under the 4% rule, you'd normally be able to withdraw $40,000 in your first year of retirement and then repeat that withdrawal in subsequent years with inflation adjustments.

But let's say that during your second year of retirement, the stock market crashes and your portfolio value dips to $800,000. Now, if you withdraw $40,000 plus a little bit more to account for inflation, you're withdrawing around 5% of your portfolio. You're also selling more assets to come up with your $40,000 than you'd need to if your portfolio were at its pre-crash value.

The more assets you sell off during a market crash, the harder it becomes for your portfolio to recover from one. That's why instead of sticking with the 4% rule through thick and thin, you may be better off reducing spending and retirement plan withdrawals when the market is down.

That could mean postponing a big vacation, delaying a new vehicle purchase, or even making some day-to-day lifestyle changes until market conditions improve. But it could be your ticket to avoiding depleting your nest egg prematurely.

Spending more early on could also make sense

The 4% rule has you spending money pretty evenly throughout retirement. But if the market isn't down early on, you may actually want to increase your spending during your first few years out of the workforce.

The reason? When you first retire, your health might still be in good shape. As you age, it could decline.

If you've saved well, you deserve to use your money to buy the experiences you've always wanted. And if that means withdrawing more than 4%, there's no reason not to do that early on, provided your portfolio hasn't taken a big hit.

This doesn't mean you should withdraw 18% of your nest egg your first year of retirement to rent a yacht and spend six months on a luxury sailing adventure. But it may not be unreasonable to withdraw 5% or 6% your first year or two of retirement as long as the market cooperates, and then scale back once you're ready to slow down.

It pays to be adaptable

The 4% rule is actually a great starting point for retirees. But if you're going to follow it, allow for some flexibility. That could mean spending less when you need to and more when you want to.

You also don't absolutely need to start with a 4% withdrawal rate if that's not optimal for you. There may be a rate that better matches your investment mix and risk tolerance.

The most helpful aspect of the 4% rule is that it sends an important message -- you need a plan for tapping your nest egg if you want that money to last. Once you acknowledge that, you should feel empowered to bend the rule so that it suits your financial situation.

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