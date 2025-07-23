Falling Fast, Rising Soon? 3 Stocks With Upside Ahead

Volatility can present an opportunity to buy compelling securities at a comparably low price, provided that an investor is willing to take on a certain degree of risk. Of course, it's not a guarantee that a company with a falling share price will reverse course and yield returns, but investors set themselves up with better chances of success when they identify strong candidates.

Three firms experiencing recent dips may give investors a chance to buy at a bargain, if bullish analysts are to be believed. The companies below represent different industries and sectors and have seen varied performance in recent months, but analysts expect each of them to stage a turnaround. Those with the tolerance to ride out potential continued volatility until that time may be able to win eventual gains.

Strategic Shift and an Earnings Beat for Allot

Telecommunications intelligence and security services provider Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) has performed well so far in 2025, rising by more than 26% since the start of the year. However, ALLT shares have had a difficult summer, falling by about 16% in the last month. The company's products have widespread applications—they are designed to provide security management infrastructure allowing providers to monitor, report, and analyze a wide variety of attacks.

The company's lackluster month has come amid its latest earnings report from June 24. Allot beat analyst predictions with earnings per share (EPS) of 2 cents compared to a predicted loss, and with revenue of $24.9 million above an expected $24.4 million. However, investors may have been spooked by the company's apparent shift away from its core products business, as revenues in this area declined year-over-year (YOY), in favor of services. While the shift may generate near-term instability, it may ultimately allow Allot to be more nimble with its spending and to better meet customer demand in a shifting environment.

The shift may already be paying off, as Allot announced in July a multi-year agreement valued at tens of millions of dollars with a Tier-1 telecom operator in EMEA.

External Challenges May Not Hinder Fast-Growing Ardent

Diversified healthcare company Ardent Health Services (NYSE: ARDT) went public just over a year ago and recently reached its lowest share price since that time. A decline of more than 15% in the last month has compounded issues from earlier in the year as well, amid significant challenges for the healthcare sector as a whole.

Ardent, which focuses on community hospitals across the United States, could suffer from the One Big Beautiful Bill and its cuts to Medicaid. However, investors may want to keep in mind that the potential risks of this legislation—as significant as they are—may already be priced into shares of ARDT. What's more, Ardent recently posted a sizable earnings beat with EPS of 29 cents per share, 8 cents above predictions. Revenue growth has also been consistent.

Ardent's management has taken a thoughtful but proactive approach amid the external challenges facing the company, prioritizing higher-margin operations and working to fuel EBITDA and continued revenue gains. Analysts are also optimistic: Wall Street anticipates that Ardent's earnings could climb by nearly 60% in the next year.

Despite the risks, Ardent is attractively priced, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 6.8 compared with a sector-wide average of 28.1. Eleven out of 13 analysts rate ARDT a Buy, expecting upside potential of more than 85%.

Resilient Top- and Bottom-Line Performance for Group 1 Despite External Headwinds

Group 1 Automotive Inc. (NYSE: GPI) is a retailer selling and servicing both new and used vehicles. Despite turbulence throughout 2025, the company's shares are trading down only 1% year-to-date (YTD). However, they've dropped by about 8% in the last month amid renewed concerns about inflation and dampening consumer spending.

Group 1's recent performance suggests these worries may be unfounded for this company. The firm solidly topped analyst predictions for first-quarter EPS, coming in 49 cents ahead of forecasts for EPS of $10.17. Quarterly revenue growth was especially strong at over 23% YOY, also beating estimates.

Looking ahead, Group 1 is set to report its Q2 2025 earnings on July 24 before the market opens, a potential catalyst for a rebound if momentum continues. This may be part of the reason a number of analysts have issued optimistic predictions for the next quarter and why Wall Street sees roughly 14% upside in GPI shares in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.