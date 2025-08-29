Fall Is Coming: 5 Money Moves to Make Before Labor Day

As summer winds down and Labor Day approaches, it’s a good moment to check in on your finances.

The shift from long, relaxed days to the busier pace of fall often comes with new expenses, from back-to-school costs to upcoming holiday plans. One survey by U.S. News found that back-to-school spending is projected to increase, with 62% of Americans expecting to pay more this year than last year.

Taking some time now to get organized can help you avoid stress later and set yourself up for a smoother season ahead.

Whether it’s tightening up your budget, revisiting your savings goals or getting ahead of upcoming bills, making a few smart moves before Labor Day can make a real difference. Here are five to get you started.

Revisit Your Summer Spending and Reset for Fall

“Summer is often when budgets quietly unravel between travel, back-to-school shopping and lifestyle creep,” said Courtney Cardin, co-founder of Aura Finance.

Before Labor Day, she recommended sitting down and reconciling what you actually spent against what you planned.

And then reflect on how you feel. Did those extra fuel dollars take you on a fun family vacation where you made new memories? Did those extra dining dollars save you time and stress and allow you to be more present with your family? Did you kids really need a third hermit crab cage?

“This is not about guilt,” Cardin explained. “It’s about reality-checking where your money went, so you can make conscious adjustments heading into the fall and realigning your spending with your financial goals and personal values.”

She said it’s much harder to make smart end-of-year decisions if you don’t first reset from the summer spike.

Automate Year-End Savings and Contributions Now

People think of December as the time to make final contributions, but by then, Cardin said cash flow is often tight.

Instead, use Labor Day as the checkpoint: Are you behind on your 401(k) plan, IRA or even HSA contributions?

If so, can you automate catch-up contributions over the next few paychecks.

“Small, consistent automation now is far less painful than a scramble in December,” Cardin added.

Make a Mental Health Investment in Your Money

According to Cardin, financial stress peaks in the fall and holiday season. She said one of the most underrated money moves is building a behavioral habit that reduces anxiety.

That could mean blocking 30 minutes on your calendar every Friday to review spending, or journaling around financial goals.

“Treating money management as self-care is one of the most powerful ways to stick to your plan,” she said.

Use the Calendar



Angelo Crocco, certified public accountant (CPA), chartered global management accountant (CGMA) and owner of AC Accounting, said Labor Day is a perfect mid-year budget check.

“I advise clients to treat it like a reset button,” he explained. “Look at your health savings accounts, dependent care contributions and even charitable giving.”

He said it’s easier to adjust when there are still some months left on the calendar. But waiting until year end results in rushed decisions and sometimes can cause you to miss important opportunities.

Build Cash Flexibility

The last step is checking liquidity, Crocco advised.

“Fall expenses have a way of creeping up like school costs, holiday travel, home maintenance, etc.,” he said.

If you have less than one month of cash on hand, he said Labor Day is your perfect time to fix that.

“Don’t take it as hoarding cash but consider it as keeping some breathing room so retirement contributions and investments are not suddenly drained by short-term needs,” Crocco concluded.

