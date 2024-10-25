Falcon Metals Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Falcon Metals Ltd (AU:FAL) has released an update.

Falcon Metals Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, where shareholders will review financial statements and vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in the voting process, either by attending the meeting in person or by submitting proxy votes. The meeting will take place in Melbourne, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

