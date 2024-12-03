News & Insights

Fairfax India Boosts Stake in Bangalore Airport

December 03, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Fairfax India SV USF (TSE:FIH.U) has released an update.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is set to increase its stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited by acquiring an additional 10% equity interest for $255 million. This move will boost Fairfax India’s ownership to 74%, reflecting its confidence in the airport’s growth potential. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, pending shareholder approval and customary conditions.

