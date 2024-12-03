Fairfax India Boosts Stake in Bangalore Airport

Fairfax India SV USF (TSE:FIH.U) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is set to increase its stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited by acquiring an additional 10% equity interest for $255 million. This move will boost Fairfax India’s ownership to 74%, reflecting its confidence in the airport’s growth potential. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, pending shareholder approval and customary conditions.
For further insights into TSE:FIH.U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Stay Away,’ Says Hans Mosesmann About Intel Stock
- Canaccord Pounds the Table on Archer Aviation Stock
- ‘Don’t Let the Law of Large Numbers Scare You,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.