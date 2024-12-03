Fairfax India Boosts Stake in Bangalore Airport

Fairfax India SV USF (TSE:FIH.U) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is set to increase its stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited by acquiring an additional 10% equity interest for $255 million. This move will boost Fairfax India’s ownership to 74%, reflecting its confidence in the airport’s growth potential. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, pending shareholder approval and customary conditions.

For further insights into TSE:FIH.U stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.