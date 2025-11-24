Markets
ARSUF

Fagron Announces Acquisitions Of Amara And Magilab

November 24, 2025 — 02:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fagron (FAGR.BR) announced acquisitions of a book of business from Amara, and Magilab. Amara is a player in the compounding sector, operating raw materials in Poland. Magilab is a specialized player in the hospital pharmacy segment of Hungary's compounding raw materials market. The combined purchase price amounts to approximately 26 million euros.

Fagron has secured a new credit facility with PGIM totaling up to $225 million with maturities up to 15 years. An initial $125 million has already been drawn. Also, the California State Board of Pharmacy granted the license to FSS Boston, Massachusetts, to ship compounding medication to the state.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron, said: "Obtaining the California license for our FSS Boston facility will allow us to fully integrate our FSS operation in the U.S. while reinforcing our presence in one of the largest healthcare markets within the country and unlock significant opportunities with new customers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARSUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.