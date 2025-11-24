Fagron Announces Acquisitions Of Amara And Magilab

(RTTNews) - Fagron (FAGR.BR) announced acquisitions of a book of business from Amara, and Magilab. Amara is a player in the compounding sector, operating raw materials in Poland. Magilab is a specialized player in the hospital pharmacy segment of Hungary's compounding raw materials market. The combined purchase price amounts to approximately 26 million euros.

Fagron has secured a new credit facility with PGIM totaling up to $225 million with maturities up to 15 years. An initial $125 million has already been drawn. Also, the California State Board of Pharmacy granted the license to FSS Boston, Massachusetts, to ship compounding medication to the state.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron, said: "Obtaining the California license for our FSS Boston facility will allow us to fully integrate our FSS operation in the U.S. while reinforcing our presence in one of the largest healthcare markets within the country and unlock significant opportunities with new customers."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.