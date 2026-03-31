FactSet's Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

FactSet FDS has reported impressive results for second-quarter fiscal 2026, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

FDS’ earnings per share of $4.46 beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and increased 4.2% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $611 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a slight margin and rose 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s shares have lost 54.4% in the past year compared with the 25.7% fall of the industry it belongs to. However, the Zacks S&P 500 composite has increased 18% during the same timeframe.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

FactSet Research Systems Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

FactSet’s Q2 Revenues in Detail

Organic revenues increased 6.8% year over year to $606.2 million. Region-wise, organic revenue growth was 7.4% for the Americas, 4% for the EMEA and 9.7% for the Asia Pacific.

Revenues generated from the Americas segment were $399.7 million, up 8.1% from the year-ago quarter, surpassing our estimate of $396.2 million. Revenues from the EMEA were $149.1 million, an increase of 4% from the year-ago quarter. The figure beat our estimate of $145.2 million. Revenues from the Asia Pacific were $62.2 million, marking 8% growth on a year-over-year basis, surpassing our estimate of $61.8 million.

FDS’ ASV Plus Professional Services

FactSet’s Annual Subscription Value (ASV) plus professional services was $2.5 billion. Organic ASV was $2.4 billion, up 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Organic ASV generated from the United States was $1.6 billion, increasing 7% from the year-ago quarter. Organic ASV from the EMEA was $594.2 million, gaining 4.3% year over year. Organic ASV from the Asia Pacific was $249.1 million, up 10% on a year-over-year basis.

FactSet added 98 clients in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, driven by corporate and wealth management clients, taking the total to 9,101. The annual client retention rate is 91%.

FactSet’s Q2 Operating Results

The adjusted operating income was $214.1 million, which moved up marginally from the year-ago quarter and missed our estimate of $216.3 million. The adjusted operating margin of 35% declined 230 basis points from the year-ago quarter.

FDS’ Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The company exited the quarter with a cash and cash-equivalent balance of $268.3 million compared with $275.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The long-term debt was $1.4 billion, flat with the preceding quarter.

FDS generated $211.7 million in cash from operating activities. However, its capital expenditure was $26 million. The free cash flow utilized was $185.7 million.

FY26 Guidance by FactSet

For fiscal 2026, the company hiked revenue expectations to $2.45-$2.47 billion compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $2.423-$2.448 billion. The mid-point ($2.46 billion) of the guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion.

FDS raised earnings per share expectations to $17.25-$17.75 compared with the preceding quarter’s $16.9-$17.6. The mid-point ($17.5) of the guided range is higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.42. The adjusted operating margin is projected to be 34-35.5%.

FactSet carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Earnings Snapshot

Accenture plc ACN has reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

ACN reported earnings of $2.93 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%. The metric increased 3.9% from the year-ago quarter. Accenture’s total revenues of $18 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.2% and rose 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ABM ABM has reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

ABM recorded EPS (excluding 19 cents from non-recurring items) of 83 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% and declined 4.6% year over year. ABM’s total revenues of $2.3 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 1.3% and increased 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.