FactSet Research Systems's Earnings Outlook

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-06-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate FactSet Research Systems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.30.

FactSet Research Systems bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.10, which was followed by a 0.45% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at FactSet Research Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 4.18 4.28 3.62 3.90 EPS Actual 4.28 4.37 3.74 4.37 Price Change % 0.0% -1.0% -1.0% 4.0%

Performance of FactSet Research Systems Shares

Shares of FactSet Research Systems were trading at $425.04 as of June 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on FactSet Research Systems

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on FactSet Research Systems.

With 3 analyst ratings, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $472.33, indicating a potential 11.13% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Morningstar, MarketAxess Holdings and Tradeweb Markets, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Morningstar, with an average 1-year price target of $355.0, suggesting a potential 16.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MarketAxess Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $238.56, suggesting a potential 43.87% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tradeweb Markets, with an average 1-year price target of $169.4, suggesting a potential 60.14% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Morningstar, MarketAxess Holdings and Tradeweb Markets are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity FactSet Research Systems Neutral 4.53% $301.06M 7.16% Morningstar Outperform 7.20% $350.50M 4.86% MarketAxess Holdings Neutral -0.83% $142.47M 1.10% Tradeweb Markets Buy 24.70% $332.80M 2.53%

Key Takeaway:

FactSet Research Systems ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the highest gross profit margin. The company's return on equity is higher than two peers but lower than one. Overall, FactSet Research Systems is performing well compared to its peers in terms of gross profit and return on equity.

Get to Know FactSet Research Systems Better

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for roughly 82% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

Key Indicators: FactSet Research Systems's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining FactSet Research Systems's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.53% as of 28 February, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: FactSet Research Systems's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 25.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FactSet Research Systems's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FactSet Research Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: FactSet Research Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.81.

To track all earnings releases for FactSet Research Systems visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FDS

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line Jun 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Sector Perform Mar 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for FDS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.