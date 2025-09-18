FactSet Research Systems Inc Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $153.616 million, or $4.03 per share. This compares with $89.496 million, or $2.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FactSet Research Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $154.590 million or $4.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $596.901 million from $562.187 million last year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $153.616 Mln. vs. $89.496 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.03 vs. $2.32 last year. -Revenue: $596.901 Mln vs. $562.187 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, FactSet Research expects a decline in net income with a rise in revenue.

The company expects net income per share of $14.55 to $15.25, with adjusted profit per share of $16.90 to $17.60, below analysts’ forecast of $18.27 per share.

FactSet Research anticipates revenue of $2.423 billion (Bln) to $2.448 Bln, in line with Street view of $2.45 Bln.

For fiscal 2025, the company has recorded a net income of $15.55 per share with adjusted earnings per share of $16.98 per share, on revenue of $2.321 billion.

FDS was down by 3.46% at $324.36 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

