FactSet to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Sept. 18, before market open.

FDS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 1.7%.

FactSet’s Q4 Expectations

The consensus estimate for FactSet’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is set at $592.6 million, indicating 5.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

We expect revenues from the Americas to be $381.2 million, suggesting 5.2% year-over-year growth. Banking and asset manager retention, accompanied by robust demand in wealth, hedge funds, and corporates, is likely to have boosted this region’s revenues.

EMEA revenues are expected to increase 3.1% from the same quarter last year to $147.5 million. This modest growth is likely to have been driven by retention in banking and wealth.

Revenues from the Asia Pacific are expected to be $60.2 million, indicating a 6.4% hike on a year-over-year basis. Revenues in this segment are expected to have been enhanced by higher retention in the banking sector.

The consensus mark for earnings is kept at $4.15 per share, hinting at an 11% jump on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says About FDS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FactSet has an Earnings ESP of 2.07% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Earnings Snapshot

Corpay, Inc.’s CPAY second-quarter 2025 earnings per share met the consensus mark, while revenues beat the same.

CPAY’s earnings per share of $5.13 met the consensus estimate by a slight margin and increased 12.8% year over year. The total revenues of $1.1 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 13% from the year-ago quarter.

Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results.

CLH’s earnings of $2.36 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3% but decreased 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.5 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2% and decreased marginally on a year-over-year basis.

