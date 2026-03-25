FactSet to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is set to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 31, before market open.

FDS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 0.4%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FactSet Research Systems Inc. price-eps-surprise | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

FactSet’s Q2 Expectations

The consensus estimate for FactSet’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pinned at $605 million, indicating 6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

We anticipate revenues from the Americas of $396.2 million, indicating 7.2% year-over-year growth. Rising demand for portfolio life cycle solutions and AI-ready data is expected to have aided this region’s revenues.

EMEA revenues are estimated to grow 1.3% from the same quarter last year to $145.2 million. Expansion with performance solutions and enhancing retention is anticipated to have driven revenues across EMEA.

Revenues from the Asia Pacific are expected to be $61.8 million, indicating a 7.3% increase on a year-over-year basis. The primary drivers that are expected to have improved this region’s revenues include middle office solutions and AI-ready data.

The consensus mark for earnings is at $4.37 per share, hinting at a 2.1% rise on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says About FDS

Our model predicts an earnings beat for FactSet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FDS has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Equifax Inc. EFX reported impressive fourth-quarter 2025 results.

EFX posted $2.09 in EPS, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.2%. This marked a 1.4% dip from the fourth quarter of 2025. The company recorded $1.6 billion in its top line, surpassing the consensus estimate by 1.3%. Revenues spiked 9.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.

Gartner, Inc. IT reported fourth-quarter 2025 results.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.94 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.6% but decreased 27.7% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin and improved 2.2% year over year.

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Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.