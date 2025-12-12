FactSet to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Dec. 18, before market open.

FDS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 0.1%.

FactSet’s Q1 Expectations

The consensus estimate for FactSet’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pinned at $599.5 million, indicating 5.4% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

We anticipate revenues from the Americas of $389.5 million, representing 6.1% year-over-year growth. This improvement is likely to have been due to asset managers increasing their technology investments and wealth.

EMEA revenues are estimated to grow 2% from the same quarter last year to $146.7 million. Recovery in the U.K. market is anticipated to have driven revenues in this region.

Revenues from the Asia Pacific are expected to be $61.7 million, indicating a 7% increase on a year-over-year basis. New client acquisition is expected to have fueled this region’s growth.

The consensus mark for earnings is at $4.39 per share, hinting at a marginal rise on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says About FDS

Our model predicts an earnings beat for FactSet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FDS has an Earnings ESP of +1.77% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

