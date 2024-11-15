FactSet price target raised to $521 from $471 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on FactSet (FDS) to $521 from $471 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The firm has greater appreciation of the company’s technology offerings and its related pitch to clients following FactSet’s Investor Day event as the management reiterated FY2025 guidance but updated its medium-term outlook, which implies slightly slower annual growth than prior medium-term targets but accelerating from current levels, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The margin expansion targets also look reasonable and reflects substantial investment, BMO added.

