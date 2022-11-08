FactSet Launches Model Portfolio Center for Advisors

FactSet recently announced the launch of FactSet Model Center, their new no-cost marketplace for wealth advisors to access the industry’s best-of-breed investment solutions within a single, integrated platform. The Model Center will provide advisors with pre-built model portfolios from leading asset managers, product metadata, and detailed marketing materials, including factsheets. Advisors will be able to access model portfolios through the FactSet Model Center application inside the FactSet workstation to perform portfolio analysis, implement models, and create reports for their end clients. Asset managers that will be hosting model portfolios and funds on the FactSet Model Center include BlackRock, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Janus Henderson Investors, KraneShares, PIMCO, Principal Asset Management, Russell Investments, Simplify ETFs, and VanEck. Wealth advisors will be able to do a deep-level screening to discover models that fit their client’s investment criteria, while asset managers will benefit from scalable model data delivery to tens of thousands of retail wealth advisors.

Finsum:FactSet launched a new no-cost model center where advisors will be able to access model portfolios from leading asset managers.

model portfolios

advisors

clients

mutual funds

