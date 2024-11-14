FactSet to host 2024 Investor Day

FactSet (FDS) will host an Investor Day to provide an in-depth look into the Company’s strategic priorities and financial outlook, and also preview its new innovations and tailored workflow solutions. “Our clients’ demand for connected, quality data to support financial decision-making has never been clearer,” said Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer of FactSet. “As a trusted enterprise partner with a broad data and technology ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to unlock value for our clients’ workflows to supercharge their financial intelligence and capture opportunities in a growing market.” FactSet Investor Day 2024 will highlight: FactSet’s differentiated solutions and market-leading franchises: Through its flexible data, technology, and AI-powered workflow solutions, FactSet fuels critical decisions for the global financial community. FactSet products are supercharging workflows for clients, including 95 of the top 100 asset managers, approximately 75% of the top 50 global investment banks, and 100K+ advisor desktops. A large and growing addressable market: FactSet today has a total addressable market of $40B+ and through its open, multi-cloud approach enhanced with AI, FactSet is the enterprise partner of choice. Multiple growth avenues: FactSet’s growth strategy is focused on expanding and deepening client relationships; innovating with new products and technologies; enhancing AI and analytics capabilities; and increasing its footprint through core product offerings. Operating discipline and a strong financial foundation: FactSet is building on its proven track record of consistent growth through all economic cycles by maintaining a disciplined capital allocation framework of sustained organic investment, return of capital to shareholders, and a strategic approach to M&A to drive sustainable growth acceleration and value creation.

