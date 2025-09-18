FactSet (FDS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

FactSet Research (FDS) reported $596.9 million in revenue for the quarter ended August 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. EPS of $4.05 for the same period compares to $3.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $592.55 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.15, the EPS surprise was -2.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Annual Subscription Value : $2.41 billion versus $2.4 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $2.41 billion versus $2.4 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Total Clients : 8,996 compared to the 8,856 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 8,996 compared to the 8,856 average estimate based on three analysts. Total Users : 237,324 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 225,183.

: 237,324 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 225,183. ASV from buy-side clients : 82% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 82.3%.

: 82% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 82.3%. ASV - Domestic : $1.57 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion.

: $1.57 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.55 billion. ASV - International : $835.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $850.35 million.

: $835.5 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $850.35 million. Organic ASV : $2.37 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $2.37 billion compared to the $2.06 billion average estimate based on two analysts. ASV from sell-side clients : 18% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.7%.

: 18% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.7%. Revenues from clients- US : 388.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 383.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

: 388.7 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 383.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.2%. Revenues from clients- International : 208.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 208.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

: 208.2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 208.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.3%. Revenues from clients- Asia Pacific : $60.8 million compared to the $60.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year.

: $60.8 million compared to the $60.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.4% year over year. Revenues from clients- EMEA: $147.4 million compared to the $147.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.

Here is how FactSet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of FactSet have returned -13.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

