FactSet Board Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $1.04 per Share

FactSet announces a quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per share, payable on March 20, 2025.

FactSet, a global financial digital platform based in Norwalk, Connecticut, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per share, which will be paid on March 20, 2025, to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2025. The company serves over 8,200 clients worldwide, including numerous financial institutions, and provides comprehensive financial data and analytics solutions. FactSet, a member of the S&P 500, is dedicated to sustainable growth and has received recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media.

Potential Positives

FactSet's Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per share, indicating strong financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment is scheduled for March 20, 2025, which can positively impact stockholder sentiment and confidence in the company's financial stability.

FactSet has been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor, enhancing its reputation as an employer and potentially aiding in talent acquisition and retention.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of a regular quarterly cash dividend may indicate that the company is prioritizing shareholder returns over reinvestment in growth opportunities, raising concerns about future expansion potential.

The lack of mention of financial performance metrics or future guidance in the press release may contribute to uncertainty about the company's current financial health and market position.

While recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in 2023, the press release does not address any potential challenges or changes in employee satisfaction or engagement, which could imply underlying issues that need to be managed.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend declared by FactSet?

FactSet announced a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per share.

When will the dividend payment be made?

The dividend will be paid on March 20, 2025.

What is the record date for FactSet's dividend?

The record date for the dividend is February 28, 2025.

Who qualifies for the dividend payment?

Holders of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on February 28, 2025, will qualify for the dividend.

What services does FactSet provide?

FactSet offers a digital platform and enterprise solutions that deliver financial data, analytics, and technology to global clients.

$FDS Insider Trading Activity

$FDS insiders have traded $FDS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK PHILIP SNOW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $8,304,030 .

. CHRISTOPHER R ELLIS (EVP, Initiatives & P'ships) sold 13,952 shares for an estimated $6,364,204

JAMES J MCGONIGLE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,410 shares for an estimated $2,471,465 .

. ROBERT J. ROBIE (EVP, Institutional Buyside) sold 4,009 shares for an estimated $1,944,204

MALCOLM FRANK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,838 shares for an estimated $1,299,386 .

. JOHN COSTIGAN (Chief Data Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,622 shares for an estimated $780,174 .

. LAURIE SIEGEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,338 shares for an estimated $615,276.

$FDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 335 institutional investors add shares of $FDS stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

