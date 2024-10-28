News & Insights

FactSet to acquire Irwin, terms undisclosed

October 28, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

FactSet (FDS) announced it has agreed to acquire Irwin, an investor relations and capital markets solution for public companies and their advisors. Founded in 2017 and based in Toronto, Canada, Irwin is an investor relationship management platform that streamlines investor relations by connecting people, data, and insights into one platform. The transaction is expected to close during FactSet’s first quarter fiscal 2025 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet’s fiscal 2025 results.

Read More on FDS:

