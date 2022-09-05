Factor in ETF investing

You might say this is why major ETF firms are bringing home the bacon: factor investing, which an increasing number of ETFs are tapping into, according to fa-mag.com.

These days, the likes of Invesco State Street and Global Advisors dispense a wave of factor ETF choices.

ETFs associated with, for example, value, low beta and momentum, are more investments tactics that dispense clients with a chance to overweight areas of the market that are performing the best while paring down exposure to those that are missing the boat.

Factor investing aside, you might say inexpensive ETFs are, well, the cat’s meow as they draw blossoming attention, according to finance.yahoo.com. The article originally appeared on ETFTrends.com.

Faced with opting for a pair of exchange traded funds that monitor themes or markets that are alike, cheaper options, more and more, are in the sights of long term investors.

As it has been, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) remains highly popular still is an investment option with wide exposure to the U.S. equity markets. That said, reported Bloomberg, SPY, year to date, has incurred around $25 billion in outflows.

ETFs

investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.