Facilities by ADF Releases Annual Report and AGM Date

May 28, 2024 — 02:48 am EDT

Facilities by ADF PLC (GB:ADF) has released an update.

Facilities by ADF plc, a key player in providing top-tier production facilities to the UK’s film and television industry, has announced the availability of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending December 31, 2023, as well as details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 26, 2024. Shareholders can access these documents on the company’s website. The AGM will take place at the company’s Longcross location.

