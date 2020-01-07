Facebook Updates Privacy Checkup

(RTTNews) - Facebook updated its Privacy Checkup tool with four new features to strengthen users' account security and help them control how their information is used.

The revamp of the privacy checkup tool by Facebook comes as the social media giant strives to regain user trust following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. It also comes just as privacy and security is expected to be a major trend at the Consumer Electronics Show or CES currently underway in Las Vegas.

The Privacy Checkup tool has been live since 2014. The new version will roll out globally this week, according to Facebook.

The 'Who Can See What You Share' feature will enable a user to review who can see his profile information, including his phone number, email address, and his posts, Facebook said in a blog post. The user can also review the persons he has blocked on Facebook.

'How to Keep Your Account Secure' will help a user to strengthen his account security by setting a stronger password and turning on login alerts. This will help to know if someone logs into a user's account from a place not recognized by Facebook.

The 'How People Can Find You on Facebook' feature that will enable a user to review ways in which people can look him up on Facebook by his phone number or email address, and who can send friend requests.

'Your Data Settings on Facebook' will allow a user to review the information shared with third-party apps the user logged into with Facebook. The user can also remove the apps no longer used by him.

Privacy Checkup can be accessed by a user by clicking the question mark icon on Facebook's desktop site and selecting Privacy Checkup.

Facebook came under heavy criticism in 2018 in the wake of revelations that data relating to 87 million people was accessed by British political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica without their permission.

The Federal Trade Commission or FTC, in July 2019, imposed a $5 billion penalty on Facebook for the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The fine was imposed on Facebook for allegedly failing to protect users' data and for violating a legally binding agreement with the U.S. government to protect the privacy of the data.

