Facebook Launches Gaming Applications

(RTTNews) - Social networking giant Facebook (FB) has launched a gaming app that allows users to watch and create live gaming streams, as gaming industry witnesses sharp growth driven by the coronavirus lockdowns.

Facebook's dedicated mobile app called Facebook Gaming allows users to create and watch live gameplay. With this new app, Facebook will take on Amazon's Twitch, Google's YouTube and Microsoft's Mixer.

Until now, Facebook's gaming brand was only accessible as a tab inside the main Facebook app, and as an independent website. However, the new stand-alone app is "a focused, gaming-only experience for people who want deeper access".

The app was tested in Asia and Latin America for about 18 months. The app is now available on the Google Play app store with an iOS version to follow soon.

Facebook Gaming also has a function called "Go Live," which allows users to livestream mobile games directly from their smartphone to Facebook. This eliminates the need for dedicated third-party software and hardware which people usually require to broadcast themselves playing games on platforms like Twitch.

Facebook had initially planned to launch the app later this year, however, it "accelerated" its development in response to the stay-at-home orders in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

