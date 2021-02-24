Facebook Developing Tools To Prevent Child Exploitative Content

(RTTNews) - Social media giant Facebook on Tuesday said it is preparing new tools as part of its drive to prevent child exploitation.

"Using our apps to harm children is abhorrent and unacceptable," said Antigone Davis, Global Head of Safety in a blog post.

The company is developing tools and policies to stop sharing the content that victimizes children.

Facebook said, "We've started by testing two new tools — one aimed at the potentially malicious searching for this content and another aimed at the non-malicious sharing of this content."

Searching for terms associated with child exploitation on the platform upshots a popup warning about the consequences in viewing such materials and offers ways to get help from offender diversion organizations.

In addition to removing the content, such posts are reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The second tool, which is aimed to stop sharing child abusive content, is a safety alert that warns about the consequences of sharing such material.

The social media giant also plans to remove Facebook profiles, Pages, groups and Instagram accounts dedicated to sharing images of children with captions, hashtags or comments containing inappropriate signs of affection.

"Under this new policy, while the images alone may not break our rules, the accompanying text can help us better determine whether the content is sexualizing children and if the associated profile, Page, group or account should be removed," Davis added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.