Fabrinet Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fabrinet (FN) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $87.21 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $81.07 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fabrinet reported adjusted earnings of $95.63 million or $2.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.8% to $909.69 million from $753.26 million last year.

Fabrinet earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $87.21 Mln. vs. $81.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.42 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $909.69 Mln vs. $753.26 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.75 - $2.90 Next quarter revenue guidance: $910 - $950 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.