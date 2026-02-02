Fabrinet Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Fabrinet (FN) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $112.6 million, or $3.11 per share. This compares with $86.6 million, or $2.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Fabrinet reported adjusted earnings of $3.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.8% to $1.132 billion from $833.61 million last year.

Fabrinet earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.45 To $ 3.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.15 B To $ 1.20 B

