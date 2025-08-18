Fabrinet Posts 21% Revenue Jump in Q4

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $2.65 for Q4 FY2025, outperforming analyst estimates and setting an all-time high.

Revenue (GAAP) jumped to $909.7 million in Q4 FY2025, beating expectations by 11.8 % and rising 20.8 % compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Non-GAAP free cash flow dropped sharply to $4.7 million, primarily due to high capital spending and increased inventory.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN), an advanced optical and precision manufacturing specialist, posted its quarterly results on August 18, 2025. The company delivered record revenue and earnings, with GAAP revenue of $909.7 million surpassed consensus expectations by over $96 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $2.65, topping estimates by $0.16. These figures capped off another period of robust growth. However, Non-GAAP free cash flow saw a significant drop as the company increased capital spending. Overall, the quarter extended a trend of consistent outperformance, though margin pressures and rising capital requirements signal a shift in the business’s financial dynamics.

Metric Q4 FY25(Ended Jun 27, 2025) Q4 FY25 Estimate† Q4 FY24(Ended Jun 28, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.65 $2.49 $2.41 10.0% Revenue (GAAP) $909.7 million $813.5 million $753.3 million 20.8% Net Income (Non-GAAP) $95.6 million $88.0 million 8.6% Operating Profit (Non-GAAP) $97.5 million $80.3 million 21.5% Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $4.7 million $70.4 million (93.3%)

Company Snapshot: What Fabrinet Does and Where It’s Headed

Fabrinet provides advanced manufacturing services for complex optical, electro-mechanical, and precision products. Its main markets include optical communications, industrial lasers, medical devices, and automotive solutions. The company uses proprietary optical packaging, precision assembly, and customized glass processing to serve original equipment manufacturers across these sectors.

Recently, Fabrinet has focused on broadening its customer base and investing in technology. Its expansion into the automotive and industrial laser segments stands out, as does its strategy to serve both core telecom/data centers and adjacent markets. Key success factors include managing customer concentration, keeping production costs under control, and scaling up manufacturing capabilities for next-generation optical components.

Inside the Quarter: Revenue Beats and Operational Highlights

Revenue rose 20.8 % compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, setting an all-time high. Demand stayed strong in the core optical communications business. The company highlighted the growing role of advanced data center transceivers—specialized devices that enable high-speed data transfer—and recent program wins in this category. A multiyear manufacturing deal with Amazon Web Services began moving forward.

Telecom segment growth lifted overall sales, while datacom—the portion of the business serving data center networking—remained in transition as major customers shifted between technologies. Automotive and industrial laser sales showed growth in prior quarters, but management noted that expansion was moderating in these verticals as earlier “outsized” gains normalized.

Despite the headline revenue and earnings beats, the story was different for margins and free cash flow. Startup costs and the ramp-up of new programs created cost drag, which the company acknowledged as a short-term issue. Non-GAAP free cash flow, an indicator of how much cash remains after capital investments, fell sharply, reflecting accelerated spending on new capacity and increased working capital tied to inventory and receivable growth.

Customer concentration remains a headline risk for Fabrinet. While the new Amazon partnership signals progress on diversification, most new business is still in early ramp phases. The company recognizes that a shift in orders from major customers could have a significant impact on future quarters.

Product Families and the Push for Expansion

The optical communications business revolves around high-end optical transceivers—hardware components that send and receive data using light, critical for telecommunications and data center networking. Fabrinet has shipped some 1.6Tbps transceivers and is preparing for a larger ramp and increased shipments of 400ZR and 800ZR transceivers for data center interconnect projects.

In non-optical product groups, the automotive and industrial lasers business continued to show strong growth. These areas help counterbalance any sudden shifts in telecom and datacom ordering trends and support the company’s strategy to diversify risk.

Capital investment for future growth was a defining feature. CapEx more than doubled in the year ended June 27, 2025 compared to the prior year.

The partnership with Amazon Web Services is a milestone. It’s expected to generate revenue starting in fiscal 2026, with Fabrinet lined up to supply advanced manufacturing across several product types. No changes to the dividend were announced.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Points to Watch

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, management issued guidance for revenue between $910 and $950 million, up as much as 4 % sequentially. Non-GAAP EPS is expected to range from $2.75 to $2.90, representing a possible 3.8 % to 9.4 % sequential increase. Management noted that margin pressures from program startups will likely persist in the near term, but the revenue growth outlook remains positive. The company expects the steepest phase of the 1.6T transceiver ramp, along with contributions from new customers like AWS, to begin in FY2026.

Investors should keep a close watch on several metrics: Working capital efficiency will be crucial as inventory and receivable balances continue to climb. No guidance was offered beyond the next quarter, and no dividend changes were reported.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

