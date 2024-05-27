Fabled Silver Gold Faces Trading Suspension

Fabled Silver Gold (TSE:FCO.H) has released an update.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp, a company previously engaged in mining exploration, now seeking new ventures, has faced a trading suspension and a cease trade order from the BCSC due to its failure to file required financial documents on time, attributed to a lack of funds for completing its audit. The company’s shares were suspended on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange, and it plans to address the issues pending the availability of sufficient funds.

