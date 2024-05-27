News & Insights

Stocks
FBSGF

Fabled Silver Gold Faces Trading Suspension

May 27, 2024 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fabled Silver Gold (TSE:FCO.H) has released an update.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp, a company previously engaged in mining exploration, now seeking new ventures, has faced a trading suspension and a cease trade order from the BCSC due to its failure to file required financial documents on time, attributed to a lack of funds for completing its audit. The company’s shares were suspended on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange, and it plans to address the issues pending the availability of sufficient funds.

For further insights into TSE:FCO.H stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FBSGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.