Is Fab 1 Facility Rigetti's Biggest Advantage in Vertical Integration?

Rigetti Computing’s RGTI Fab 1 facility is increasingly emerging as a central pillar of its long-term competitive positioning. Unlike many peers that rely on external semiconductor foundries, Rigetti operates its own dedicated quantum device manufacturing facility. This allows the company to tightly integrate design, fabrication and testing under one roof.

This level of control is not just an operational detail, it directly impacts innovation speed, system performance and the company’s ability to iterate rapidly while pushing toward higher qubit counts. Management highlighted that Fab 1 enables faster feedback loops between engineering and manufacturing, which becomes increasingly critical as systems scale beyond 100 qubits and complexity rises materially.

More importantly, Fab 1 is shaping up to be more than just an internal efficiency driver, it could evolve into a structural moat. Rigetti believes that owning the manufacturing stack allows it to develop proprietary process improvements rather than relying on incremental optimizations from third-party fabs, a distinction that may widen as the industry moves toward large-scale systems. This advantage is already visible in how the company addressed tunable coupler challenges in its 108-qubit system through rapid design iterations, reinforcing the value of in-house capabilities.

Additionally, Fab 1 is not solely inward-facing; Rigetti has begun offering selective foundry access to government partners, hinting at a potential ecosystem play that could further entrench its position.

For investors, this raises an important implication: in a field where scaling and precision are everything, control over manufacturing may prove just as critical as breakthroughs in quantum architecture itself.

Peers Updates

IBM IBM announced it has completed the acquisition of Confluent, Inc., whose data streaming platform is used by more than 6,500 enterprises — including about 40% of the Fortune 500, to enable real-time operations. The combined capabilities allow IBM and Confluent to deliver an intelligent data platform that equips AI models, agents and automated workflows with real-time data, supporting operations across both on-premises and hybrid cloud environments at scale.

Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT enters 2026 with multiple growth catalysts, highlighted by its February acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, which is expected to contribute revenues from the first quarter while enhancing its semiconductor design, fabrication and packaging capabilities and adding an existing customer base. The company is also ramping its Fab 1 photonic chip facility, which has started generating early revenues and is positioned to gain momentum through 2026. At the same time, QUBT is expanding into areas like photonic AI (Neurawave), quantum authentication and sensing, while exploring AI infrastructure opportunities through partnerships such as POET Technologies.

Rigetti’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of RGTI have lost 55.3% in the past six-month period compared with the industry’s decline of 30.9%.



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From a valuation standpoint, Rigetti trades at a price-to-book ratio of 8.1, above the industry average. RGTI carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rigetti’s 2026 earnings implies a significant 74.3% improvement from the year-ago period.



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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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