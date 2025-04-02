F5 Stock: Is FFIV Outperforming the Technology Sector?

Valued at $15.4 billion by market cap, F5, Inc. (FFIV) is a multi-cloud application service and security company. The Seattle, Washington-based company focuses on optimizing and securing applications' performance, availability, and security across various environments, including on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks, and F5 fits this criterion perfectly. The company operates as a global technology giant that partners with the world’s largest, most advanced organizations to deliver exceptional and secure digital experiences.

FFIV stock currently trades 14.2% below its all-time high of $313 recorded on Feb. 18. Meanwhile, FFIV stock has advanced 6.8% over the past three months, outperforming the iShares U.S. Technology ETF’s (IYW) 11.1% decrease.

Over the past six months, FFIV is up 22.9%, performing better than IYW’s 4.2% dip in the same period. Moreover, over the past 52 weeks, F5 stock has soared 41.5%, surpassing IYW’s 4.7% rise.

To confirm the overall uptrend and recent downturn, FFIV has been trading above its 200-day moving average since August 2024 and dropped below its 50-day moving average in the last month.

F5's stock surged 11.4% on the following day after a stellar Q1 2025 earnings report on Jan. 28. The company exceeded expectations with an adjusted EPS of $3.84, surpassing the consensus estimate of $3.37. Revenue also outperformed projections, coming in at $766.5 million versus the expected $715.8 million. Additionally, FFIV also topped the analysts’ expectations for Q2’s revenue guidance, it now expects revenue to be in the range of $705 million to $725 million.

In contrast, its peer Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) has underperformed compared to FFIV. Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM shares have declined by 26.3%. In addition, it has slumped 19.3% in the past six months.

Despite FFIV’s outperformance, analysts remain cautious about its prospects. F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” from the 12 analysts covering the stock. Its mean price target of $304.56 represents a 13.4% premium to current price levels.

