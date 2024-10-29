F5 Networks price target raised to $180 from $160 at BofA

BofA analyst Tal Liani raised the firm’s price target on F5 Networks (FFIV) to $180 from $160 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. The “focal point of the quarter” was the strong software growth in Q4, as the rise of 19% year-over-year was significantly above the Street’s 6.4% expectation, the analyst tells investors. However, with the stock up 46% in the last twelve months, and given the low expected growth rate and the firm’s concerns over the quality of revenue growth, “we find the stock unattractive and reiterate our Underperform rating,” the analyst added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FFIV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.