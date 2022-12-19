F5 Networks (FFIV) Launches Distributed Cloud AIP Solution

F5 Networks FFIV recently unveiled a cloud workload protection solution — F5 Distributed Cloud App Infrastructure Protection (AIP) — to accelerate application observability and protection to cloud-native infrastructures.

The F5 Distributed Cloud AIP combines massive telemetry collection with rules and machine learning to detect threats and vulnerabilities in real time across the entire infrastructure stack that include cloud provider application programming interfaces (APIs), virtual machine instances, containers, and Kubernetes. With behavioral-based detection, it identifies insider threats, external threats, and data loss risk for modern applications and delivers actionable insights. This solution, powered by Threat Stack technology, is the newest addition to F5’s Distributed Cloud Services portfolio.

In February 2022, F5 Networks declared the expansion of its application security and delivery portfolio with the launch of F5 Distributed Cloud Services. F5 Distributed Cloud Services are SaaS-based security, networking, and application management services that enable customers to deploy, secure, and operate their applications in a cloud-native environment wherever needed–data center, multi-cloud, or the network or enterprise edge.

Combining F5 Distributed Cloud AIP with the in-line application and API security from F5 Distributed Cloud Web App and API Protection (WAAP) provides customers a comprehensive view of cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities that span both applications, APIs and the cloud-native infrastructure on which they run. The Distributed Cloud AIP solution protects apps from vulnerabilities and misconfigurations at the infrastructure level while Distributed Cloud WAAP ensures minimal impact to running applications.

F5 Distributed Cloud AIP’s Managed Security Services, an 24/7/365 basis Security Operations Center team detect risks, vulnerabilities, and anomalies, and triage high-severity issues, investigate alerts on behalf of customers and provide relevant context and remediation recommendations with expert support while saving resources. Additionally, F5 Distributed Cloud AIP Insights ensures custom platform analytics and ongoing coaching to aid customers build a stronger cloud SecOps strategy reducing infrastructure risk.

F5 Networks is currently gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. It is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments. The company reported $700 million adjusted revenues in its latest quarterly results, witnessing a 3% surge.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

F5 Networks carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Shares of FFIV have decreased 37.4% in the past year.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are Celestica CLS, Fabrinet FN and Zscaler ZS. While Celestica sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Fabrinet and Zscaler each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings has increased by 9 cents to 53 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have risen 16 cents to $1.86 per share in the past 60 days.



CLS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of the company have increased 9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fabrinet's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 16 cents northward to $1.89 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have improved by 7.6% to $7.48 per share in the past 60 days.



FN’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed the same once, the average surprise being 5.4%. Shares of the company have risen 10% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised 3 cents north to 29 cents per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $1.23 per share in the past seven days.



ZS' earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 28.6%. Shares of the company have declined 62.7% in the past year.

