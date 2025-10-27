F5, Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $190.49 million, or $3.30 per share. This compares with $165.29 million, or $2.83 per share, last year.

Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $256.63 million or $4.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $810.09 million from $746.67 million last year.

F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $190.49 Mln. vs. $165.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.30 vs. $2.83 last year. -Revenue: $810.09 Mln vs. $746.67 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.