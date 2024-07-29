F5, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $144.079 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $88.976 million, or $1.48 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $198.839 million or $3.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $695.495 million from $702.642 million last year.

F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $144.079 Mln. vs. $88.976 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.44 vs. $1.48 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $695.495 Mln vs. $702.642 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.38 - $3.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $720 - $740 Mln

