F5 (FFIV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $155.53, changing hands as high as $157.40 per share. F5 Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFIV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FFIV's low point in its 52 week range is $133.675 per share, with $217.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $157.42. The FFIV DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
