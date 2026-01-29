F or PCAR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Automotive - Domestic sector might want to consider either Ford Motor Company (F) or Paccar (PCAR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Ford Motor Company is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Paccar has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that F's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

F currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.06, while PCAR has a forward P/E of 21.04. We also note that F has a PEG ratio of 5.84. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. PCAR currently has a PEG ratio of 14.41.

Another notable valuation metric for F is its P/B ratio of 1.16. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, PCAR has a P/B of 3.36.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to F's Value grade of A and PCAR's Value grade of C.

F stands above PCAR thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that F is the superior value option right now.

