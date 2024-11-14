F-code Inc. Posts Strong Q3 Financial Performance

f-code Inc. (JP:9211) has released an update.

F-code Inc. reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the third quarter of FY 2024, with sales revenue nearly doubling to 3,077 million yen and operating profit rising by 144.6% compared to the previous year. The company’s earnings per share also saw a substantial boost following a 2-for-1 stock split earlier in the year. These results highlight F-code Inc.’s robust growth and financial health, making it a notable player in the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

