F-code Inc. Acquires SpinFlow to Boost Digital Growth

f-code Inc. (JP:9211) has released an update.

F-code Inc. has decided to acquire SpinFlow Inc., a company specializing in generative AI consulting and reskilling services, to enhance its presence in the digital transformation market. This strategic move aims to boost F-code’s profitability and competitive edge by leveraging SpinFlow’s expertise to maximize customer value through improved digital marketing solutions.

For further insights into JP:9211 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.