F-code Inc. Acquires SpinFlow to Boost Digital Growth

November 05, 2024 — 02:26 am EST

November 05, 2024 — 02:26 am EST

f-code Inc. (JP:9211) has released an update.

F-code Inc. has decided to acquire SpinFlow Inc., a company specializing in generative AI consulting and reskilling services, to enhance its presence in the digital transformation market. This strategic move aims to boost F-code’s profitability and competitive edge by leveraging SpinFlow’s expertise to maximize customer value through improved digital marketing solutions.

