f-code Expands with BUZZ Inc. Acquisition

November 12, 2024 — 04:22 am EST

f-code Inc. (JP:9211) has released an update.

f-code Inc.’s subsidiary, SAKIYOMI Inc., has acquired shares in BUZZ Inc., a company specializing in SNS school and marketer matching with a focus on Instagram. The acquisition, valued at approximately 667 million yen, aims to leverage synergies in the rapidly expanding SNS and dual job markets, enhancing SAKIYOMI’s B2C business alongside its B2B operations.

