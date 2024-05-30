News & Insights

Stocks

EZZ Life Science Strikes Lucrative Distribution Deal

May 30, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. (AU:EZZ) has released an update.

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd has forged a significant five-year partnership with Pinehills (Hong Kong) Limited, guaranteeing a minimum of A$15 million in purchases of EZZ-branded products in the first year. The deal promises a 10% annual increase in purchase volume over the term, enhancing EZZ’s distribution reach in China, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia. This strategic move is set to bolster the company’s market presence and customer base in the rapidly expanding health and wellness sector.

For further insights into AU:EZZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.