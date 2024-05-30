EZZ Life Science Strikes Lucrative Distribution Deal

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd. (AU:EZZ) has released an update.

EZZ Life Science Holdings Ltd has forged a significant five-year partnership with Pinehills (Hong Kong) Limited, guaranteeing a minimum of A$15 million in purchases of EZZ-branded products in the first year. The deal promises a 10% annual increase in purchase volume over the term, enhancing EZZ’s distribution reach in China, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia. This strategic move is set to bolster the company’s market presence and customer base in the rapidly expanding health and wellness sector.

