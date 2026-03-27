EZM Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund ETF (Symbol: EZM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.17, changing hands as low as $66.01 per share. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EZM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EZM's low point in its 52 week range is $51.10 per share, with $72.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.97.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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