EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$41.40 million, or -$0.64 per share. This compares with -$14.10 million, or -$0.33 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 17.4% to $11.59 million from $14.03 million last year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$41.40 Mln. vs. -$14.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.64 vs. -$0.33 last year. -Revenue: $11.59 Mln vs. $14.03 Mln last year.

