Eyenovia And Betaliq Announce Potential Reverse Merger

(RTTNews) - Eyenovia, Inc. (EYEN) has signed a non-binding letter of intent for a potential reverse merger with Betaliq, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on glaucoma treatments.

If finalized, the merger would combine Eyenovia's Optejet liquid dispensing platform with Betaliq's EyeSol water-free drug delivery technology, forming a new ophthalmic company with FDA-approved technologies.

The proposed deal values Betaliq at $77 million and Eyenovia at $15 million, with Betaliq shareholders holding 83.7 percent and Eyenovia shareholders 16.3 percent of the combined company. The transaction remains subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, and financing contingencies.

Both companies highlight synergies between EyeSol and Optejet, which could enhance glaucoma treatments and expand ophthalmic product offerings. Eyenovia's Optejet platform is also on track for U.S. regulatory approval in the fourth quarter of 2025.

