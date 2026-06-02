EYE Stock: Valuation, Price Target, and Key Upside Drivers

National Vision Holdings, Inc. EYE has started 2026 under pressure, with shares down 37.7% year to date. That pullback is shifting the investor conversation away from big-picture narratives and toward what the valuation is now assuming.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At today’s level, the setup is largely about whether operations can stabilize enough to support a low sales multiple. EYE is trading around 0.6X forward 12-month sales, putting the spotlight on execution over the next several quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EYE Shares Fell, but Sales Multiple Looks Compressed

At roughly 0.6X forward 12-month sales, EYE sits well below the comparison multiples cited for the Zacks sub-industry (2.2X), the Zacks sector (7.7X) and the S&P 500 (5.3X). The discount signals skepticism that recent operational improvements can persist.

The stock’s own range shows how far expectations have reset. Over the past five years, EYE has traded between 0.4X and 2.4X forward sales, with a median of 0.9X. With shares closer to the lower end after the drawdown, upside depends on reducing execution noise and staying inside guidance.

National Vision Price Target Anchors the Base Case

The 6–12-month price target is $17. Rather than assuming a premium valuation, the target is built on a forward sales multiple framework.

Specifically, the $17 target reflects 0.6X forward 12-month sales. In other words, the base case is not assuming an aggressive multiple expansion. It is effectively anchored to where the stock already trades, which puts more weight on whether fundamentals can reduce uncertainty and support that valuation over the next several quarters.

EYE Short-Term Rating Signals Caution

The near-term model signal is cautious. EYE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), a one-to three-month signal driven by trends in earnings estimate revisions. That rating argues for caution on timing, even if longer-term initiatives are progressing. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Style Scores are more constructive. The VGM score is A, with Value at B and Growth at A, while Momentum is C. In the same industry snapshot, Walmart Inc. WMT and Costco Wholesale Corporation COST show up as large, established peers, a reminder that competitive intensity remains high even when EYE’s valuation looks inexpensive.

National Vision: What Must Go Right from Here

Comparable sales must hold in the guided band. In the first quarter of 2026, adjusted comparable store sales rose 4.5%, helped by higher average ticket and managed care momentum, partly offset by softer self-pay traffic. For fiscal 2026, adjusted comparable store sales growth is guided to 3% to 6%.

The mix shift and cost discipline also have to stay intact. Management highlighted momentum in managed care, progressive and outside-prescription customers, alongside trade-up initiatives tied to a more premium frame and lens mix and broader smart-glasses availability. Profitability improved in the first quarter, with operating margin reaching 8.3%, up about 320 basis points year over year.

EYE Omnichannel Fixes Are a Near-Term Swing Factor

Digital performance is a swing factor because conversion and traffic can move sharply during platform changes. The replatforming of americasbest.com at the start of the second quarter disrupted traffic as search and social signals reset. Management cited sequential improvement through the quarter and maintained full-year guidance, but the incident raises execution risk.

That risk matters because EYE competes with national optical retailers and online-focused players on price, convenience, assortment and service. If digital conversion lags, short-term demand can leak to competitors even if the long-term goal is a stronger omnichannel foundation.

National Vision Balance Sheet Progress Helps, Leverage Matters

Liquidity improved in the first quarter. Cash rose to $67.9 million from $38.7 million at the end of 2025, and operating cash flow was $61.7 million. Total debt was $241.8 million, and the company reported no borrowings under its $300 million revolver, excluding letters of credit.

Leverage still matters because reinvestment needs continue and financing costs can swing results. Management’s 2026 outlook assumes interest expense of $14 million to $16 million, keeping sensitivity to rates and operating variance on the checklist.

EYE Risk Checklist Before Taking Action

Before acting, investors should pressure-test a few specific risks. Vendor concentration stands out. In fiscal 2025, approximately 86% of lens expenditures came from one vendor, and nearly 96% of contact lens expenditures were with three vendors. A disruption could affect pricing, product availability and service levels.

Next, weigh competition and cost volatility. The company faces competitive pressure across channels, while expenses are sensitive to mix, input inflation and potential tariff-related volatility. Higher inventory to support premium rollouts and store segmentation increases allocation demands and markdown risk if demand shifts, and continued self-pay softness remains an additional watch item.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.